Clark Davey Buys 183,068 Shares of Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) Stock

Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) insider Clark Davey bought 183,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$80,549.92 ($55,171.18).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 million and a PE ratio of -6.37. Redflex Holdings has a 12 month low of A$0.32 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of A$0.69 ($0.47).

About Redflex

Redflex Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides automated traffic enforcement products and services in the North America, Australia, and internationally. The company offers outsourced traffic enforcement programs; develops and manufactures a range of digital photo enforcement solutions, including red light cameras, speed cameras, and school bus stop arm camera systems; and owns and operates networks of digital speed and red-light cameras.

