Derek Zhihua Liu Sells 16,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$128,800.00.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.98.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVM. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

