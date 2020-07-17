State Street Corp Has $74.06 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.76% of NewMarket worth $74,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket stock opened at $412.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.43. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $505.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.