Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.64% of Capri worth $74,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 54.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,707,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 766.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 57.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,853,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1,294.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 687,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 637,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.87. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). Capri had a positive return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

