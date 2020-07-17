State Street Corp Acquires 242,963 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

State Street Corp raised its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,963 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mack Cali Realty worth $74,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

