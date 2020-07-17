State Street Corp Has $74.79 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.56% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $74,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,194,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average is $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.03. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

