State Street Corp Lowers Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282,067 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.00% of Commercial Metals worth $75,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NYSE:CMC opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.44. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

