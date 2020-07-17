State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,645 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $75,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,225,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 174,748 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,156,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,962,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,814 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 177.13 and a beta of 1.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $121,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,978 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

