State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.22% of Natera worth $75,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,893,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $334,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 305,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,929 shares of company stock worth $17,261,405 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NTRA stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.38. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

