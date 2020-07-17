Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,208,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $75,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Integer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Integer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti upped their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.