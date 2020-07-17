State Street Corp Has $76.59 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Entegris worth $76,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2,121.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,447,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 23.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 790,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CL King increased their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

