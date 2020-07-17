State Street Corp Buys 367,801 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.83% of Simmons First National worth $77,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,478,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,203,000 after buying an additional 278,589 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 368.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,180,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 67,267 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $36,460.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,680.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,170 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

