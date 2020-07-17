State Street Corp Purchases 78,042 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.79% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $76,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of RHP opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

