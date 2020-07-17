Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.41% of Littelfuse worth $77,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,900,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 636,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,897,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after buying an additional 142,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $173.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

