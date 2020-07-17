Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up to $27.36

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.20, but opened at $27.36. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 4,859,420 shares changing hands.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

