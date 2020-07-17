Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Gap Up to $101.18

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.89, but opened at $101.18. Livongo Health shares last traded at $106.17, with a volume of 3,451,780 shares.

LVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $9,764,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,071,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,571,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $995,620.00. Insiders sold 515,009 shares of company stock worth $28,872,089 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Livongo Health by 229.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Livongo Health by 66.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after buying an additional 328,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Livongo Health by 553.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livongo Health by 181.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after buying an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Livongo Health by 167.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

