GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Down to $79.62

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.14, but opened at $79.62. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 2,578,403 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a PE ratio of 383.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

