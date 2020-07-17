CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.25. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 3,699,836 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBL shares. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.63.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.03). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $167.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 704,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,119,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,600,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

