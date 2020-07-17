Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.18. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 32,576,082 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HTBX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 633.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,654 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.