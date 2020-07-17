Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.02

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $848,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

