Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) Shares Up 45.8%

Shares of Vitality Products Inc (CVE:VPI) shot up 45.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 80,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average session volume of 27,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Vitality Products Company Profile (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through its Website. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

