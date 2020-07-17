Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.99

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 442889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Rollins by 103.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 70.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

