Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.28

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 1450940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Cameco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Cameco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 22.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

