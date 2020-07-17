Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.46

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 211862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, VP Paula Green sold 16,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $639,654.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,628,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,622 shares of company stock worth $8,394,484. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

