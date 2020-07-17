Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.52

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 334981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.