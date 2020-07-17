Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.52

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 334981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

