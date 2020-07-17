IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.46

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.46 and last traded at $170.28, with a volume of 262832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.74.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.16.
The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.44.
In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total transaction of $2,182,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,939,993.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
