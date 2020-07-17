IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.46

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.46 and last traded at $170.28, with a volume of 262832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.44.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total transaction of $2,182,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,939,993.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

