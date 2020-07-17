ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.07

ZoomerMedia Ltd (CVE:ZUM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 145463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

About ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides comedy and drama, and inspirational multi-faith programming for spiritual and cultural audience; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

