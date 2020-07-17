Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE) Stock Price Down 50%

Hanwei Energy Services Corp (TSE:HE) shares dropped 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 119,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 91,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission, and salt mining industries. The company operates through two segments, Pipe, and Oil and Gas. It provides fiber glass reinforced pipe products, such as line pipes, connecting systems, downhole pipes and casings, and fittings for oil and gas, marine, chemical and brine, and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Middle Asia, and the Middle East.

