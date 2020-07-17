Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Typhoon Exploration Inc (CVE:TYP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 60000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

About Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP)

Typhoon Exploration Inc acquires, explores, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Monexco property that includes 42 mining claims located in the McCorkill Township; Ranger property comprising 13 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; Sommet property consisting of 11 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; and Futur property with 20 mining claims located in Canada.

