Black Mammoth Metals (CVE:BMM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.06

Black Mammoth Metals Corp (CVE:BMM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 85000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $443,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05.

Black Mammoth Metals Company Profile (CVE:BMM)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties, as well as precious metals. Its flagship property is the Blanco Creek Property, which consists of 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines in central Idaho.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Black Mammoth Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mammoth Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.