Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) Trading Down 25%

Berkwood Resources Ltd (CVE:BKR)’s stock price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 117,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 113,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

Berkwood Resources Company Profile (CVE:BKR)

Berkwood Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Cobalt Fold property, which include 40 claims covering an area of 2,176.19 hectares located in the Côte-Nord area of Quebec; and the Roscoe Vanadium project consisting 40 claims covering approximately 2,189.19 hectares located in Cote-Nord area, Quebec.

