Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $360.55

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $360.55 and last traded at $356.59, with a volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.00.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.52. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.67.
About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.