Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $360.55

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $360.55 and last traded at $356.59, with a volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.00.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.52. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 41.65%.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

