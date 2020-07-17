China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.62

Shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 78 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.