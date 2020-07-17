DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.48

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSCSY. Citigroup raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

