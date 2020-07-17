Jonathan Faddis Sells 261 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,704.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $226,204.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $260.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.05. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.