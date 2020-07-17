Charles T. Doyle Sells 1,267 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Charles T. Doyle sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $116,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $934,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $94.05.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 16.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $87,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

