Thomas E. Ferguson Buys 10,000 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Stock

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $759.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. AZZ had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.