Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Todd A. Foley Sells 11,000 Shares

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KR opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Kroger by 33.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

