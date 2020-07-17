Stephen M. Fleming Sells 40,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 580,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,572,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.64. Workhorse Group Inc has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $22.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,560,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

