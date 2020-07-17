Stephen M. Fleming Sells 40,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 580,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,572,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.64. Workhorse Group Inc has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $22.90.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,560,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
