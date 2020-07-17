Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $261.29

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $261.29 and last traded at $255.84, with a volume of 810487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.28. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

