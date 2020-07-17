Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moderna from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Moderna from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of MRNA opened at $80.22 on Monday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $88.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $192,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,692,778 shares in the company, valued at $301,175,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,025,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,272,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,173,550 shares of company stock worth $134,776,308. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

