Mary E. Erdoes Sells 24,554 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

