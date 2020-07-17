Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 29,053 Shares of Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,198,000.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

