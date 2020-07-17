Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Receives News Sentiment Score of 2.83

News articles about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a daily sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

