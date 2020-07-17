Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,398,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,173,550 shares of company stock valued at $134,776,308. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.