Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $177.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $139.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 13.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $158.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

