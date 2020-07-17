Brokers Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn $29.15 per share for the year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.44.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $364.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

