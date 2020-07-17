Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $22.61.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. It operates through General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, and Pension segments. The company offers various insurance products, including motor vehicles, property, leisure, and accident and health insurance products, as well as insurance products in the areas of liability, agriculture, coastal and marine/transport, and defined contribution scheme; and life and pet insurance products.

