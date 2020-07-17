OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut OMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. OMV has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

