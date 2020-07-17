Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.